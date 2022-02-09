Department of Defense, local law enforcement agencies conduct training through Feb. 12

HOUSTON – If you saw multiple choppers flying over Houston Tuesday night, just know there was no need to worry.

The Department of Defense, Houston Police Department and other local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting training in the city of Houston through Feb.12.

This exercise was planned long in advance in cooperation with HPD and other local authorities. It is not in response to any current world events and is expected to have minimal impact to surrounding communities. For the remaining evenings, residents may hear noise or see helicopters in the day and evening hours during the exercises.

Officials said this type of collaborative training between local, state, and federal partners is common.

To maintain the highest level of security, there are no public viewing opportunities planned during the exercises.