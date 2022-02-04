Cold spots in your home? This is how experts say to fix, cope with them

HOUSTON – Many homes have hot or cold areas that seem to always be the opposite of what you want them to be.

How do you fix them?

1. Cordon areas off

This is perhaps the quickest and least expensive fix. Use blackout curtains in an area to make inroads with those cold areas. You can split or cover areas using tension rods to hang the blackout curtains without making new screw holes.

2. Check and modify your vents

Check your vents for any blockages. Also, you can use a method called air balancing to modify the warm or cold air that is blown into your rooms. In extremely warm or cold rooms, close the vents part of the way -- not the entire way -- to push air into other rooms that might not get as much air flow. This will move the air to the areas that need to be modified.

3. Look at your duct work

Access to duct work is often located in the attic. Here’s a video guide. Check your ducts to make sure there aren’t any noticeable holes or gaps in the ducts. You can also bring in a professional to help do a test.

4. Check your air filters (and replace them as needed)

This is one of the less expensive options mentioned here. Check your air filters and replace them as needed to make sure they are clean and air can flow through easily.

5. Check for leaks

You can also cover windows and cracks in areas around your doors by taping them or putting towels over the seams where the panes meet or around the frame. You can also install door sweeps and weather stripping. Be sure your windows are locked, too. You should also check around your home outside to see whether there are any open gaps around window frames and doors and have them properly insulated or do it yourself with spray foam or caulk. Here’s a great guide from “This Old House.”

6. Install more insulation

Sometimes homes just don’t have enough insulation. There are plenty of options to insulate rooms, but you probably want to consult with an expert on the best insulation for the space you have and the scale of job you want to take on. Here’s a great little guide from the experts from “This Old House.”

What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.