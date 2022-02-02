Inmate caught in NW Harris County, another still on the run after breaking out of Louisiana prison in September, HCSO says

One inmate is in custody and another inmate is still on the run after breaking out of a Louisiana prison late last year, officials said.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they caught one of the inmates on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Skelton around 10 p.m. and thought they had the second suspect barricaded inside a residence.

According to authorities, the suspects were two of five inmates who broke out of a Louisiana detention facility on Sept. 29, 2021.

Deputies said the suspects are responsible for several aggravated assaults and robberies in Harris County in the last two months of the year.