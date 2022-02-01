Houston man sentenced to life for killing estranged wife, contractor installing floors at her home, DA says

Brian Bullock, 37, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his estranged wife, Michelle Bullock, 29, and Mark Kiel, 56, a contractor who was installing flooring at her home.

HOUSTON – A man convicted of stabbing two people to death, including his estranged wife while he was free on bail for previously attacking her, has been sentenced to life in prison.

“She was trying to get away from her abuser, and had even moved away and tried to hide when he tracked her down and viciously attacked her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday.

Brian Bullock, 37, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 incident. Brian Bullock reportedly used a SOG tactical knife to fatally stab Michelle Bullock, 29, and Mark Kiel, 56, a contractor who was installing flooring at her home.

Jurors rejected claims of self-defense by Brian Bullock, who testified that he had served in the Army and was trained to “locate, seek and destroy the enemy.”

Brian Bullock stabbed the victims a combined total of 27 times, including one gash, nearly a foot long.

“He was losing control and power over her, and it finally got to the point that he decided if he couldn’t have her, then no one would,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephany Abner, who prosecuted the case with ADA Mary McFaden. “We can see from their communications that he completely unraveled.”

Michelle Bullock’s brother, Mike Harris, said he is disappointed that the justice system did not do more to protect his sister before she died.

“The justice system completely failed, not just in this case, but in many cases,” Harris said.

In 2018, Harris County Judge Pam Derbyshire granted Brian Bullock’s $2,500 bond. Michelle Bullock had filed a restraining order.

“The restraining order is just a piece of paper. We just found out in 2018 exactly how that restraining order worked,” Harris said. “It didn’t.”

He said the punishment for the capital murder charges is not enough and said that he is hoping that judges think twice before releasing someone on bond.

“Disappointed, Extremely mad, I still am,” Harris added.

He said his relationship with his sister, whom he was separated from during their childhood, was cut short.

“I just wish that I was able to talk with her more,” Harris said.