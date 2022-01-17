Take a good look: Sketch releases of 2 men wanted in Galleria area child sexual assault case

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division released sketch artist photos of what is believed to be the description of the suspects.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a sexual assault of a child.

Not many details of the case have been released, but the investigation began after police received a report from an outcry victim on Sept. 10, 2019.

Police said two men were involved in the assault, which happened in the Galleria area.

A sketch artist created photos of how the alleged suspects looked at the time of the offense.

The first suspect is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, weighs between 230 and 260 pounds, and has short black hair and a foreign accent.

The second suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, about 140 to 160 pounds and had messy short dark hair and a goatee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.