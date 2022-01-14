Adalia Rose Williams, social media star with early-aging disorder, dies at 15

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Nicole Guerriero, Adalia Rose and Kandee Johnson attend ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy )

Adalia Rose Williams, a social media star who documented her life with an early-aging disorder, died on Wednesday, according to posts on her social media accounts. She was 15.

“January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world,” a Wednesday post on her Facebook and Instagram accounts read. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her.”

The post continued: “She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves.”

For more, visit NBCNews.com.