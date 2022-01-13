Have you seen this man? Police looking for man who stole $5K worth of golf clubs from Westchase store

Surveillance video captured a man running out of a store after he stole close to $5K worth of golf clubs at a Westchase store.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say stole approximately $5,000 in golf clubs from a Westchase store.

Police say it happened in the 10800 block of Westheimer Road on Nov. 7, 2021.

At 12:31 p.m. surveillance video captured the man entering the store and stealing nine golf clubs, valued at approximately $4,559.91, according to police.

Police said the man, who was seen wearing a white hat, white shirt, black pants and black shoes, fled the store in an older model silver Dodge Caravan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.