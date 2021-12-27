In-person visitations at Harris County Jail temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – Effective Tuesday, in-person visitations at the Harris County jail will be suspended until further notice to minimize the potential spread of Covid-19.

The measure is being put into effect to protect the community and those inside the Harris County Jail, including detention officers, medical personnel, support staff, and those entrusted into HCSO custody.

Attorney-client interviews and other essential visits will not be affected.

Family and friends can continue to communicate with their loved ones through calls and video visitations. To set up an account with Securus, an inmate calling service, visit the website or call 1-800-844-6591. A free calling program will be temporarily implemented for our jail facilities, offering each inmate two free calls per week.

To ensure the public’s safety, including the well-being of those working and residing inside the state’s largest jail, the visitation plan is in coordination with the Houston Health Department and follows the guidance of public health officials.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sheriff’s Office employees have worked diligently to maintain a high level of public service and care, implementing necessary public health measures and aggressive testing,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Although we understand the desire to visit with loved ones in person, the health of staff, those in our custody, and our community is our top priority.”

To obtain more information about inmate calls and video visitations, please visit the Jail Inmate Visitation page.