KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pudhoe, a pup who is motivated by treats and tennis balls

Looking for excitement in your life? Well, good news is that you already found it!

Pudhoe, a senior pup, is a HUGE attention seeker. He also loves to explore and take trips with humans.

He has a love for kids and will do anything--and ANYTHING--for a tennis ball.

Pudhoe is potty trained and very laid back, according to shelter volunteers. All in all, he will be a great companion to his new owner.

Meet Pudhoe at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Pudhoe into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.