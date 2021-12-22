Son shoots father during argument at SW Houston townhome, police say

Police are investigating after a son shot his father inside a southeast Houston townhome.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man reportedly shot his father inside a southwest Houston townhome Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Tree Townhomes located in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard near Bob White Drive.

According to police, the father and son were arguing when the son said he felt endangered and, at some point, pulled out a gun. The son fired an unknown number of shots, striking his father in the stomach.

The father was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

It was unclear how the argument between the two began, or if the son will face any charges.