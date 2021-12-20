Investigation underway after 2 teens found dead in northwest Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said two teens were found dead in northwest Houston Monday.

Deputies were called to a residence located at 7400 Log Cradle regarding what they called a “medical emergency.”

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found a black SUV crashed in the front yard of the residence. Gonzalez said a 16-year-old Hispanic male was found dead in the driver’s seat of the SUV and a Black male between the age of 16 and 18 was found on the sidewalk nearly 100 feet from the SUV. Gonzalez said the Black male had signs of trauma to his body.

Homicide investigators are working to find out what happened to them. At this time, deputies believe the two teens were the only ones involved in this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).