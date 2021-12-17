Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Turner said in a released statement that his symptoms are mild and he wasn’t feeling well overnight, adding that he initially thought he was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection.
All scheduled events for Mayor Turner have been canceled.
The full statement reads:
“This afternoon, I learned that I tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule. Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend. My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest.”
A spokesperson for Mayor Turner told KPRC 2 that Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum will assist with mayoral duties.