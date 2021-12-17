Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. After talking the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration now tests whether a divided United States can push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. Turner talked on the sidelines of the U.N. conference in Glasgow, where he was one of dozens of mayors pushing for investment in climate.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner said in a released statement that his symptoms are mild and he wasn’t feeling well overnight, adding that he initially thought he was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection.

All scheduled events for Mayor Turner have been canceled.

The full statement reads:

“This afternoon, I learned that I tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule. Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend. My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Turner told KPRC 2 that Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum will assist with mayoral duties.