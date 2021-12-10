57º

Man arrested in convenience store shooting that left 1 dead, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Desmond Haynes, 28, is charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon., according to police. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man is arrested and charged after he shot and killed another man in an apparent road rage shooting in southwest Houston, police said on Friday.

Desmond Haynes, 28, is charged with the murder of Shominick Gaston, 41. He is also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Police said at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 26, Gaston was outside a convenience store where he was shot multiple times by Haynes. He fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle before officers arrived.

Gaston was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police said they were able to identify Haynes as the suspect involved in the murder of Gaston with surveillance footage obtained from the convenience store. He was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

