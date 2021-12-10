Houston boy whose skeletal remains were found inside abandoned apartment with his 3 surviving siblings laid to rest

Kendrick Lee, Houston boy whose skeletal remains were found inside abandoned apartment with his 3 surviving siblings to be laid to rest

HOUSTON – A funeral was held Friday for the 8-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned west Harris County apartment with his three surviving siblings.

Kendrick Lee’s funeral service was held at God’s Word of Deliverance Church at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office did a welfare check at an apartment after a 15-year-old boy called and said his 8-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was inside the apartment where he and his surviving brothers, ages 10 and 7, had been living alone. The 8-year-old boy was later identified as Kendrick. His death was ruled a homicide.

The mother of the children, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, has since been charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (corpse). Her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder in the death of the Williams’ child, whose skeletal remains were found in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Both Williams and Coulter remain in jail.

The boy’s three surviving siblings have since been placed in foster care.

Anyone who wishes to send flowers to Kendrick can visit this website to do so.

