Family of 4 hospitalized after Hardy Toll Road crash; all lanes now open, authorities say

Five people, including two children, are in critical condition after they were involved in a major crash in east Harris County early Saturday, deputies from Precinct 4 Constable said.

It happened at the Hardy Toll Road northbound near Rankin Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say a vehicle with a family of two was headed northbound on the tollway when the mother driving the vehicle lost control and hit a concrete barrier. The father, who was in the passenger seat, took control of the wheel and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The father then hopped out of the car and attempted to take out his two daughters, both under the age of two. That is when an oncoming vehicle t-boned the family’s vehicle.

Authorities said they had to cut the children out of the vehicle.

“There was a rapid extrication. Some of the police officers pulled two of the children out and put them in the police car just to get turn away from the scene to secure them,” Dist Chief Leggett, Aldine Fire Department.

All occupants from both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals, deputies said.

The father was taken into surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The Hardy Toll Road northbound remains closed as authorities continue to investigate. All traffic is diverted to the Bush Intercontinental Airport exit.