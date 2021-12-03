Recognize him? Police searching for man who used crowbar to break into SE Houston business, caused more than $3K in damages

Houston Police are looking for a man who broke into a business and stole $3K worth of items.

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man who broke into a business and stole multiple items, causing more than $3,000 in damages.

It happened at the 4900 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston.

Police say a man used a crowbar to break into the back of the business. As he entered, police say he swiped an unknown number of items while damaging the property, then fled the scene.

The suspect caused $3,700 in damages, according to police.

A surveillance image provided by police shows the suspect wearing a black t-shirt, black cap, black athletic shorts, black and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.