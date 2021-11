14-year-old and 19-year-old shot after family fight leads to shooting

HOUSTON – Two teens were shot when a large fight between family members broke out in northeast Houston on Monday, police said.

Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Greens Road around 2:05 p.m.

Police said a large fight amongst family members broke out and a 14-year-old and 19-year-old were both shot. The teens were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.