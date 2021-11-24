Community rallies around man with unique barbecue business on the go

The video of the man's food car has been viewed on social media more that 700,000 times

BAYTOWN, Texas – When faced with some tough times, a man in Baytown got creative to keep his barbecue business afloat and caught the attention of thousands online.

The community is now coming together to show their support for him in hopes of helping him get a new truck.

A barbecue pit rigged up to the back of a car is not something you see every day.

“I had to figure out a way to make money,” says Bennie Finnels. “I came up with the idea [and] it worked. We didn’t think it was going to work, but it worked.”

Finnels is from the Baytown area and has been cooking for years. Barbecue is his passion.

He used to have a truck but that broke down so, he created this contraption a few months ago to help support his family. He says cooking is one of the things he can do despite his disability.

“Lot of people in Baytown support me ,” he said. “That’s why I continue to do it. Because they support me.”

He goes all over the Baytown area where he’s become a staple in the community.

He’s caught the attention of many. Most recently by a video garnering more than 700,000 views on social media.

“I seen the pit connected to the car and was like ‘That’s pretty creative,’” he said. “But, I didn’t know he was actually cooking on it. I didn’t sleep for like three days because my TikTok kept going crazy,” said Christopher Carrier, who shot the TikTok video.

Many have been reaching out wanting to help Finnels with donations for a new truck.

“It’s so amazing! My daughter called me and I cried I was like man, all the comments and stuff it was just so amazing,” said Finnels.

“It really warms our hearts and we’re just really happy that he’s able to show everybody what he does,” said his daughter Keyera Finnels.

“He’s just a good guy,” added Carrier. “He deserves whatever comes to him. I hope and pray for the best for him.”

Click here to donate to Bennie’s fundraiser.