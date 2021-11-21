Investigation underway: 1 killed in gang-related shooting in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting they said killed one person in northeast Houston Sunday. According to officers, the shooting appeared to be gang related.

Police said they were called to 9555 Crofton around 9:05 a.m. for reports on the shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been fatally shot.

Although investigators believe the shooting was gang related, they are still unsure of what led up to the incident.

Officers said they are unsure if the victim was also a part of a gang.

So far, police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.