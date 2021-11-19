Large fire at warehouse in northwest Houston; Shelter-in-place order issued

(KPRC 2, Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sky 2 over the scene of a warehouse fire on Nov. 19, 2021.

The Houston Fire Department has issued a “precautionary Shelter-in-Place order” as firefighters work to put out a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Houston.

The order is from N Shepherd to Ella Blvd/34th street to 43rd street due to heavy smoke from the three-alarm warehouse fire. People are asking citizens to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Officials said they were called to a warehouse located on Wakefield Drive near Alba Road after reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department are currently at the scene.

