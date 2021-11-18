CVS Pharmacy to close 900 stores nationwide over the next 3 years, report says

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health delivered a better-than-expected third quarter, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, and raised its 2021 forecast again as customers returned to its drugstores for prescriptions or COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON – Retail pharmacy giant CVS Pharmacy said on Thursday they are planning to close approximately 900 stores, CNBC reported.

The company said in a release that they plan to close 300 stores per year for three years.

CNBC reported that CVS Pharmacy is noticing “accelerating changes” in consumer behavior, which includes more people getting online prescriptions delivered to their home, telehealth appointments and online shopping.

CVS Pharmacy also said they will reveal three different store formats to better serve customers: one group will offer primary care services, another will become “HealthHub” stores - stores that serve products and services that treat common illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and mental health, and finally, traditional stores that sell common consumer items such as pet food and bath products.

KPRC 2 has reached out to CVS Pharmacy for a list of Texas stores closing, but they say a list will not be provided until sometime next year.