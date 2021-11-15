Man fatally shot in front of home in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in his front yard Monday in northeast Houston, police said.

Officers said it happened on Reid Street near Hirsch Road. A neighbor told police they noticed the man’s body as they were preparing to go to work. Police said when they found the man’s body, he had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, they believe someone ambushed the victim while he was trying to go into his residence. Police said the man’s door was kicked in.

Officers said they also discovered the man’s car was gone. A neighbor told police the vehicle, a Champagne-colored Lexus RX 330, was there the night before the incident occurred.

Investigators are waiting for a search warrant to gather more information on the deadly shooting.

