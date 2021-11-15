Man accused in shooting after soccer game argument at southwest Houston restaurant turns deadly, police say

Julio Noches-Cerna, 46, is arrested and charged in a shooting that escalated from an argument over a soccer game at a southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after police say an argument over a soccer game escalated into gunfire that left one man dead and another wounded.

It happened at a southwest Houston restaurant in the 5800 block of South Gessner Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Julio Noches-Cerna, 46, shot Jackson Colindres-Herrera, 36, and Gustov Blanda, 40, inside the restaurant. They believe the three men were arguing over the outcome of a soccer game shown at the restaurant.

When the shooting occurred, police say Noches-Cerna was detained by several guests at the restaurant until officers arrived.

Police say both Colindres-Herrera and Blanda were transported to a nearby hospital. Colindres-Herrera was pronounced dead at the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds, while Blanda suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and is in critical condition as of Monday.

Noches-Cerna suffered multiple scrapes and cuts on his face during the fight. He was taken into custody and is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.