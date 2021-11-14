Singer Chris Daughtry postpones tour dates after daughter’s sudden death

Singer Chris Daughtry will be postponing his upcoming concert tour dates following the sudden death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah Price.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the couple said in a statement. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Price was reportedly found dead in her home by Nashville police on Friday, according to People Magazine. In an email to NBC News Saturday, Nashville police was unable to confirm or provide further details in regards to Price’s death.

