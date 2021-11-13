United Airlines to halt service to 8 cities at the start of 2022, including 2 in Texas

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday, Sept. 22, that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

HOUSTON – United Airlines announced Saturday that they will stop serving eight smaller cities in the U.S. at the beginning of the new year.

In a statement to KPRC 2, United says the cause for the termination varies by many different factors, including long-term sustainability and careful evaluation of their fleet and resources for regional cities.

Flights to and from College Station and Killeen, which includes the area of Fort Hood, are impacted.

United says they will work with customers who may be impacted by the service changes and help with alternative travel plans.

Other cities impacted by United’s changes include the following: