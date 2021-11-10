2 on the run following shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to HCSO, some sort of altercation occurred in the 700 block of Barren Springs around 12:30 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One man was shot and rushed by private vehicle to an urgent care facility, then transported to Ben Taub Hospital for further treatment. His condition was not known.

Deputies were searching a nearby wooded area for the suspects.

No further details were immediately available.