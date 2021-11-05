Gun-wielding thief steals register from doughnut shop in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a doughnut shop at gunpoint in southwest Houston last month.

Police said it happened on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown man entered a doughnut shop located in the 5800 block of West Airport.

According to investigators, the suspect approached an employee while holding a handgun and told her to open the cash register. The employee ran to the back of the business, at which time the suspect forcibly grabbed the entire register and fled the shop in an unknown direction, police said. Click here to watch surveillance video of the robbery.

The Houston Police Department has provided the following suspect description: Black male between 25 to 35 years old wearing a black and gray jacket, black pants, black shoes and red Jesus cap.

Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters can also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app