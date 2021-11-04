Men rob Houston Wingstop, shoot employee in the stomach, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police asked for the public’s help identifying the men who wounded an employee while robbing a Houston Wingstop location.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the incident happened at a Wingstop restaurant in the 3700 block of Scott Street, near the University of Houston.

At around 9:17 a.m. on Oct. 11, four men walked into the establishment and demanded money. In surveillance footage of the incident, customers can be seen running for cover.

One man armed with a handgun jumped over the store counter and got into a struggle with an employee. During the fight, he shot the employee in the stomach, the Houston Police Department said.

Meanwhile, an accomplice removed money from the cash register while the other two men stood as lookouts.

Once they had the money in the register, they fled the scene.

Watch the incident unfold in the video below.

The wounded employee was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ad

Houston police described the suspects as Black men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.