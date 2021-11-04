Girl inspires other children to get vaccinated after grandfather dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON – The great-grand daughter of an Astros fan who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year is speaking out on why it’s important for her to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine-year-old Jazlynn reflects on the happy times she spent with her Popo at Astros games.

Those happy times will remain memories as Valentin Jalomo passed away from COVID-19 in January.

“I loved sitting with him.” Explained the 9-year-old.

Valentin was quite the Astros fan.

“He thought he was famous,” explained Jazmin, Valentin’s granddaughter and Jazlynn’s mother.

Valentin sported a handlebar mustache for decades held together by hairspray.

“We gave him three or four cans,” his daughter Valerie said.

When Valentin went to games, he wore a sombrero. He was a retired Houston Independent School District teacher of more than 30 years. He taught first grade and was a substitute teacher up until 2019. His family says not during baseball. That was his time.

Valerie said, “He was going to get out of ICU and then took a turn for the worst.”

The Jalomo family watched Valentin pass away from COVID-19 in the hospital via FaceTime.

“He was scared,” said Valerie.

Days after his passing, Valentin was scheduled to receive the vaccine.

“I rather it been prevented,” Valerie said.

Valentin’s granddaughter said she misses her grandfather’s protection and said his passing is a motivating factor for her children to get vaccinated.

Jazmin’s 12-year-old son was vaccinated in August days after his birthday.

“We let him decide and he wanted to do it as soon as he could,” she explained.

Her daughter Jazlynn is now eligible to get the shot at 9-years-old. She is scheduled to receive the shot Friday.

“Because I want to protect my family and me,” Jazlynn said.