3 HPD officers hurt after reported high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle ends in major crash, police say

HOUSTON – Three Houston police officers and an innocent female driver of another vehicle were injured after a high-speed pursuit led to a major crash Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Crosstimbers Street and Irvington Boulevard in northeast Houston.

Police say at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen Toyota Camry in north Houston with three people inside. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

During the high-speed chase, police say it appears the person driving the stolen vehicle blacked out and caused a series of collisions along the way, striking an innocent driver and three patrol vehicles.

The innocent woman involved was able to walk away from the crash with a shoulder injury. She was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

The three police officers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two of the three suspects were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the third suspect was taken into custody. Police believe a fourth suspect may be involved but have no further information about that person.