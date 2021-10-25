VIDEO: Woman, her dog dragged by robbers in SUV after purse-snatching in Heights

A screen still from Houston police video showing a woman and her dog being dragged. The incident happened on Sept. 25, 2021.

HOUSTON – Video released by Houston police shows a woman and her dog being dragged several feet after the woman was robbed in the Houston Heights in September.

The robbery happened on Sept. 25 at 7:19 p.m. in the 900 block of Studewood, police said.

The victim told police she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. The suspect then forcibly grabbed her purse and got into a vehicle.

As the suspects were about to flee, the woman became caught on the passenger door and was dragged for several feet along with her dog. The suspects then pushed her off the vehicle, breaking her arm in the process as she fell to the ground. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect is described by police this way: Hispanic male, thin build, black pants, and multicolored jacket. The vehicle description is a red, four-door Chevrolet HHR.

Watch the full Houston police video below. The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.