Houston Halloween night events: This is what you can do this Oct. 31 in the H-Town area

HOUSTON – Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31, and the Houston area is brewing up a bubbling stew of creepy events in which children and adults can participate.

Take a look at some of the events planned for the spookiest night of the year. This list is evolving as more events are added by KPRC 2 staff:

With the kiddos

Family Fun Night at City Place Plaza - Screening of “Coco” - Get the details here.

Mall-O-Ween at PlazAmericas Mall - Get the details here.

Zoo Boo - October 1-31 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., last entry at 4:00 p.m. Get the details here.

The Halloween Festival Experience @TheBlackStoreInc. - Find out more here.

Freedom Community Center Fall Festival Fort Bend - Get the details here.

For adults

Houston Soul Food Fest - Find out more here.

The GumboJam annual Costume Party and Contest! at Darwin’s Pub - Find out more here.

Kawaii Zombie Halloween Food Festival - Find out more here.

Halloween Party with Costume Contest at Scout Bar - Find out more here.

Halloween Goes Hollywood Party at Lumen Lounge - Find out more here.

Tricks or Treats Pet Party at Aloft Houston - Find out more here.

