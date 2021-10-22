‘Two Tequila Sisters’ create one-of-a-kind Astros jackets

HOUSTON – A pair of neighbors is getting attention for their unique, one-of-a-kind denim jackets to support the Astros.

“Whatever you’re imagining, we enjoy trying to bring that to life, and it’s so fun,” said Eryn Elliott.

“We can put anything on it that you like, as blingy as you want it or as colorful as you want it, add fabric,” said Debbie Rank.

Rank and Elliott are better known as the ‘Two Tequila Sisters.’

“The more we did it the better we got, we got more ideas and eventually it just blew up,” said Rank.

For the last four years, they’ve designed more than 4,000 custom jackets and this time of year, their Astros designs are the most popular.

“A lot of times we use Guatemalan fabric, we should try to stick with that often times, but as you can see we have so many options, we just started using these their hand beaded from India,” said Elliott.

They have hundreds of patches to use, from the Astros and Texans to Buc-ee’s and Whataburger.

“The idea behind our coat is you can’t be in a bad mood when you wear one,” said Rank. “Most of our designs are just meant to be fun and bright and wear them when you’re very happy or going to win the World Series.”

Two Tequila Sisters put a ‘little worry doll’ inside a pocket of each jacket.

“If you’re worried about anything, you tell it to your little doll and she worries and so your dolls should stay in your pocket all the time, especially during Astros playoffs,” said Rank.

People can order a custom jacket through Instagram and at their website https://www.twotequilasisters.com/.

They also sell merchandise at The Hive at 2431 Rice Boulevard in Rice Village.