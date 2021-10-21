Tufts University lacrosse player dies after choking during hot dog eating contest, authorities say

Madelyn "Madie" Lee Nicpon, 20, of Suffern, New York, died Sunday at Massachusetts General Hospital after falling unconscious Saturday at a charity fundraiser, officials said.

A Tufts University lacrosse player died after she choked during a hot dog eating contest for charity, officials said.

Madelyn “Madie” Lee Nicpon, 20, of Suffern, New York, was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon at an off-campus house in the small city of Somerville, just 3 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, the university said in a statement. At the time of the incident, Nicpon was participating in a hot dog eating contest as part of a charity fundraiser and choked, according to authorities, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.

A Somerville police spokesperson did not confirm that detail when contacted Thursday by NBC News.

Read the full NBC News story here.