Attraction called ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ to inflate in Houston. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – The Guinness-certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ will inflate in Houston for several days in October at AVEVA Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know:

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America stops in Houston from Friday until Oct. 31.

The attraction will feature four massive inflatables, including the 13,000 square foot World’s Largest Bounce House. The Sport Slam attraction is the most recent addition to the tour, which will feature a customized sports arena. A 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course named The Giant and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE will also be featured.

Tickets start at $19. To purchase tickets or for the most up-to-date tour schedule, click here.