Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Attraction called ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ to inflate in Houston. Here’s what you need to know

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: community, things to do, events, local, Family
World’s Largest Bounce House - airSpace
World’s Largest Bounce House - airSpace (The Big Bounce America)

HOUSTON – The Guinness-certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ will inflate in Houston for several days in October at AVEVA Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know:

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America stops in Houston from Friday until Oct. 31.

The attraction will feature four massive inflatables, including the 13,000 square foot World’s Largest Bounce House. The Sport Slam attraction is the most recent addition to the tour, which will feature a customized sports arena. A 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course named The Giant and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE will also be featured.

Tickets start at $19. To purchase tickets or for the most up-to-date tour schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email