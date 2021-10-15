Have you seen him? VIDEO: Police searching for robber who threatened clerk with gun in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who threatened a convenience store clerk with a gun in September and it was all caught on camera.

The robbery happened in the 6600 block of Fondren on Sept. 12.

Police say a man grabbed a case of beer, walked to the counter and displayed a gun from his waistband. As the clerk backed away from the robber, the suspect tried to flee but realized the doors were remotely locked.

The robber attempted to pull out his gun at the clerk who then unlocked the door after feeling threatened. The thief then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect drove in a red, four-door sedan with blue tape on the front hood and bumper. He is described as wearing a plaid shirt, black pants. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.