Do you recognize them? 3 men sought after club fight turns deadly in west Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people considered persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of another in west Houston, authorities announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 27 in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest Street about 5:45 a.m. The persons of interest who are wanted for questioning are described by police as Black men, about 20 to 25 years old. Photos of the three men -- who are not charged -- and the vehicles they were believed to be driving are below.

Images released by Houston police in an effort to find three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest on Sept. 27, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

Images released by Houston police in an effort to find three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest on Sept. 27, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

Images released by Houston police in an effort to find three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest on Sept. 27, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

Images released by Houston police in an effort to find three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest on Sept. 27, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

Images released by Houston police in an effort to find three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest on Sept. 27, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

Samuel Green was killed in the shooting. The other man, Chandler Fields, 25, was transported to an area hospital with a wound to the torso.

Police said the shooting happened after two groups of men were expelled from a nightclub for fighting. A short time later, one group drove by in a vehicle and were fired upon by the second group, police said. The people inside the vehicle returned fire toward the second group, as well as at armed security guards at the club. One security guard returned fire and struck two men in the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and drove the wounded men to the hospital where Green died.

Ad

Anyone with information on the identity of the three persons of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.