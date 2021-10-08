‘For the H’: Houston street artist creates new Astros artwork for postseason

HOUSTON – Fans can enjoy new, super cool artwork when they go to Minute Maid Park this postseason.

“I’m hoping that it’ll definitely be a cool backdrop for them and something for people to enjoy and I hope that it does represent Houston,” said street artist Dual.

Dual converted a huge storage container into colorful Astros artwork in the “For The H” theme.

He travelled to Austin to paint it and then an 18-wheeler carried to Crawford Street outside the ballpark.

“It took me just under three days to paint a whole container, we’re looking at 900 square feet so I covered every single surface except basically the roof,” said Dual.

Dual was born and raised in Houston and he said it was an honor to get the call from the Astros.

“This is the stuff when you’re young, you’re a kid you just dream about wanting to do and then it’s just crazy that ten days ago, I was getting contacted. It’s like, ‘Hey, the Astros are looking to get this done’ and I’m just like, ‘Wow!’”

It doesn’t have to be a gameday to enjoy as the artwork is accessible everyday on Crawford Street.