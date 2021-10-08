Domino’s Pizza delivery driver shot during setup in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating after a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was shot Thursday night.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Clover Street close to 10 p.m. According to investigators, police believe the shooting was a setup.

Investigators said a man in his late 50s drove to a home to deliver a pizza and exited his vehicle. That’s when he was attacked by a suspect or suspects and was shot multiple times, police said.

Officers said the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition at this time.

According to police, the suspect or suspects took the victim’s vehicle. Police said a vehicle believed to be the victim’s was located at 3600 Nita St.

Investigators said residents that live at the address that the driver was delivering to told officers they didn’t order any pizza.