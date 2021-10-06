United rolling out touchless QR code payments in partnership with PayPal

Passengers flying on United Airlines will now be able to make inflight purchases using QR codes.

Partnering with PayPal, United will roll out their QR codes in select flights departing Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting in November, according to a news release.

The QR codes will also work offline, making it easier to make purchases during flights.

To use touchless payments via QR code, passengers can download the PayPal app and set their preferred payment method for QR code purchases. Flight attendants will scan passengers’ QR codes to complete the inflight purchase.

United became the first airline to give passengers the ability to preorder snacks and beverages from the app and website.