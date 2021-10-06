Seabrook mother asks community for help finding son’s killer nearly 1 year after his death

The mother is still searching for her son's killers nearly one year after he was shot to death

A Seabrook mother is pleading for answers after her son was shot to death and left in a ditch.

It happened nearly one year ago in northeast Houston on Liberty Road.

“I know my baby is gone and is never coming back, but it also gives me relief and joy looking at him every day,” Beverly Demus said. “It makes me feel like he’s still here,”

Though at night, she says she can barely sleep. All she can imagine is her son Lee Mitchell’s last moments.

“It’s hard for a mother to try and go to sleep at night, you know, knowing that her son’s murderer is still out there,” she said.

Houston police said Mitchell was found shot to death on Dec. 21, 2020. His family said their last contact with him was two days prior.

“When she said he didn’t come to work, we knew something was wrong,” Demus recalled.

She said she believes her son was lured to Liberty Road by the person who shot him and left him for dead.

“Somebody knows what happened,” she said. “Somebody knows what happened and I just want people to come forward and say who did it.”

KPRC 2 reached out to HPD Tuesday evening about an update on the investigation and we are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson with the department said all tips are anonymous and should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. There can be up to a $5,000 reward for helpful information.