George Floyd update: Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommends posthumous pardon for former Houstonian, Harris County DA says

LED candles are placed beneath a portrait of George Floyd during a birthday celebration for him at a memorial site known as "George Floyd Square" on Oct. 14 in Minneapolis.

HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a posthumous pardon for George Floyd.

“We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines. In an April 28, 2021 letter to the Board, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated, ‘We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon.’ We urge Gov. Abbott to follow the Board’s recommendation and grant clemency.”

It’s unclear at this time when the measure could go before Abbott.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis police custody after a video showed him pleading for air as an officer knelt on his neck. Floyd’s death sparked protests and unrest across the nation as demonstrators demand police reform and justice served to Floyd’s arresting officers.

Ogg’s office submitted this letter in April.