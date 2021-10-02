Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for grisly stabbing death of his girlfriend, Harris County DA says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for killing his girlfriends while visiting relatives in in Houston over the 2015 holiday season, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Jarrell Lamarck Darrington, 32, of Washington state admitted he stabbed his girlfriend Nancy Darlee Romeus, 23, to death on Dec. 23, 2015.

Darrington and Romeus both lived in Washington state and had a son together, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a release. Court records show that Darrington was convicted of domestic violence in May 2014.

In December 2015, the couple and their son traveled to Houston for the holiday season and stayed with Darrington’s aunt at her home on Atherton Canyon Lane in North Harris County.

It was there that Darrington stabbed Romeus multiple times as she held the couple’s then three-year-old child and child to get away. Darrington later fled the home on foot.

Darrington’s aunt called 911 and reported the stabbing. Shortly after, area residents called 911 and reported seeing a man with what appeared to be blood stains on his shirt walking around the neighborhood.

Responding units tracked down and arrested Darrington using K-9 units, the Harris County DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Bradford Crockard and ADA Eddy Tecle prosecuted the case.

“All too often, domestic violence escalates to deadly violence,” Ogg said. “Even people who have left their abuser and filed charges can find themselves back in danger and, like in this case, it can cost them their lives.”

