Crosby ISD delays start of classes, bus routes due to weather conditions

CROSBY, Texas – Crosby Independent School District is delaying the start of classes and bus routes as the area is currently under a flash flood warning, the district said Friday.

“At least 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight, and there is some flooding in our areas,” district administrators said in a statement.

Crosby ISD plans to delay the start of school until 9 a.m. for Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School. Elementary schools will delay start until 10 a.m., the district said.

Bus routes will start at 8 a.m. for Crosby Middle School and Crosby High School and bus routes will start at 9 a.m. for elementary students.