San Antonio Zoo introduces new train

The San Antonio Zoo is in the process of replacing its popular trains that have carried passengers through Brackenridge Park since the 1980s.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, the first of three new trains has arrived at the Train Depot at the San Antonio Zoo.

KSAT reports that the new trains will replace those which were built in the 1980s and 2000s, according to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Zoo.

The new San Antonio Zoo train debuted Monday.

According to KSAT, the zoo plans to order two additional new trains but the nonprofit is still in the donation phase for the two subsequent trains.

Once all three trains are operational, the older locomotives will be retired, KSAT reports.