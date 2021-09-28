Man charged in connection with death of 7-month-old in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 7-month-old’s death, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 13, deputies responded to reports of an infant not breathing in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender.

Deputies said 7-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant, according to deputies, suffered numerous injuries including severe head trauma.

After further investigation, deputies said they learned the baby had been in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Cortez Evans.

Evans was arrested in Missouri and charged with injury to a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Deputies said he will be extradited back to Harris County.