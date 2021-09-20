Teen found shot to death in front yard of Galena Park home, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after authorities said a teen was found dead in the front yard of a home in the Galena Park area.

The investigation began to unfold around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leggett Drive near 15th Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the teen – believed to be around 16 or 17 – was found dead in the front yard of a home.

Officials said the teen did not live at the home where he was found. They also said blood splatter was found in the street not far from where the teen’s body was found.

According to authorities, the blood splatter is a second scene connected to the shooting and may signify that there is a second victim.

Officials are still working to learn more details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).