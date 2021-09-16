Man fatally shot by person he was drinking with in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating after a man was fatally shot by someone he was drinking with in north Houston Thursday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Sadler Street around 2:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said he got into an argument with another person when the suspect shot him. The suspect fled the scene, officers said.

At this time, police said they don’t have much information on the suspect, however, they do know the victim and the suspect were drinking before the shooting occurred.

One man was at the scene was detained for questioning. Officers said there were witnesses there at the time of the shooting.

According to investigators, the argument may have been about who was considered to be “the toughest.” Police said the victim’s girlfriend may have been there during the shooting.

Police said the victim did not live at the location he was shot at.