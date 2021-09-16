Houston jewelry store owner fires at would-be thieves during attempted robbery, police say

Authorities are searching for the men responsible for an attempted robbery of a Houston jewelry store.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the men responsible for an attempted robbery at a Houston jewelry store.

The incident happened around 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 2900 block of Main Street, according to police.

Police said the store owner was inside when he saw a light-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck drive up to the side of the business.

Two men wearing masks then got out of the vehicle and ran inside with the intent to rob it, police said. Authorities said the store owner grabbed his own gun and exchanged fire with one of the men who was armed.

The two men ran out of the store, police said. One of the men got back in the pickup truck while the other ran across the street and got into a blue Dodge Charger, police said.

After the incident, police said the store owner saw the truck stop in front of his store again as he opened the front door, so he fired at the vehicle.

Officials said they do not know if either of the men were hit by a bullet.

Ad

Police said the gun used by the would-be thieves fell to the ground during the second exchange of gunfire. The gun was listed as stolen in 2020 in a burglary case, authorities said.

One of the men is described as a Black man in his early 20s. He was seen driving away in the four-door pickup. Police did not offer a description of the second man.