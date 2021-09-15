Search for suspects seen robbing Citi Trends at gunpoint in northeast Houston, HPD says

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera robbing a retail store Monday in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported around 8:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Federal.

Houston police said the two men, one of them armed with an assault rifle, walked into the Citi Trends and went toward the cash register where they demanded cash from the drawers. Police said the suspects fled the scene. They were caught on surveillance video during the robbery. Watch footage of what happened below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston that will lead to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects, which may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. For tipsters to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment are being asked to call 713-222-8477.